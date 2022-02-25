Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brandon Ball | Underberg and Kessler LLP

By: Patty Remmell February 25, 2022 0

Underberg & Kessler LLP announces that Brandon M. Ball was recently admitted to practice law in New York State. He earned his J.D. (cum laude) at Case Western Reserve University.

