Corey Auerbach | Barclay Damon LLP

By: Patty Remmell February 25, 2022 0

Barclay Damon LLP announces that Corey Auerbach, a former pro bono partner in Buffalo and current Land Use & Zoning Practice Area co-chair, will serve as hiring partner, laterals. Auerbach is one of a new group of new committee members and practice group and practice area leadership appointments.

