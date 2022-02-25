Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 18, 2022 14420 183 PARK AVE LAND TRUST et ano to KRATTS, KATIE Property Address: 183 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12627 Page: 0134 Tax Account: 068.20-2-11 Full Sale Price: $22,500.00 JOHNSON, KIM M to JOHNSON, KIM MARIE et al Property Address: 413 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12627 Page: 0266 Tax Account: ...

