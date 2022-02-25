Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 27, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALI, MOHAMED DBA LILT HOME CARE 803 WEST AVENUE SUITE 353, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $40,000.00 ANDERSON-HAMLIN, ANTONIETTE et ano 128 BALDWIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ...

