Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 18, 2022 NOT PROVIDED ALESSI, APPOLONIA I & CHASE, APPOLONIA Property Address: 193 KAYMAR DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $147,200.00 SCHUM, ALBERT J & SCHUM, MARGARET T Property Address: Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00 WACENSKE, CHARLENE J Property Address: 248 STEKO AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $221.38 14420 ROMBAUT, CYNTHIA J ...

