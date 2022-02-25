Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Remote work trends: Moving the bar on the unauthorized practice of law

Remote work trends: Moving the bar on the unauthorized practice of law

By: Nicole Black February 25, 2022 0

COVID-19 has had far-reaching effects on both society as a whole and on the practice of law. Remote work has become commonplace due to the long-term impact of the pandemic and, as a result, the rules and regulations that limit lawyers’ ability to practice law from any location have been under renewed focus, with many ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo