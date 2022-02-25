Sharon Brown | Barclay Damon LLP

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Patty Remmell February 25, 2022 0

Barclay Damon LLP announces that Sharon Brown, current Public Finance Practice Area co-chair, will serve as co–summer associate partner. Brown is one of a new group of new committee members and practice group and practice area leadership appointments.

