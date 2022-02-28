Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

By: The Associated Press February 28, 2022 0

A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at next month's annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company. The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge threw out Alden Global Capital's ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo