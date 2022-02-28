Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions

Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 28, 2022 0

The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's power plants, a case that could hamstring the Biden administration's plans to combat climate change. The justices heard more than two hours of arguments over whether to limit the EPA's power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from ...

