Home / News / Lawsuit against city of Rochester settled

Lawsuit against city of Rochester settled

Former chief claimed defamation

By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2022 0

The city of Rochester will pay $75,000 to former police chief La’Ron D. Singletary under the terms of a settlement in a lawsuit filed against the city by Singletary. The settlement negotiations were finalized in December and a stipulation of discontinuance, signed on Jan. 28, was filed in state Supreme Court Friday. Singletary accused former Rochester Mayor ...

