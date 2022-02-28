Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 22, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 22, 2022            60 NOT PROVIDED DACOR PROPERTIES LLC to RANDAZZO, STEVEN Property Address: 9 COOPER DRIVE, PARMA NY Liber: 12627 Page: 0571 Tax Account: 024.18-2-53 Full Sale Price: $24,000.00 DAK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC to THE KOST FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 30 2021 Property Address: 2318 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ...

