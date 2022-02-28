Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 26-27-28, 2022

February 28, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 26, 2022 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS ROCHESTER MYANMAR CHRISTIAN CHURCH 72 AMBROSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 BWEE, CHRISTOPHER & KWEE, MANA 607 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 & 55 CASTLE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SHIELDS, ANNE 33 AVANTI DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - WHITE, DEANNA 10 MANHATTAN ...

