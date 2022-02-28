Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 26-27-28, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 26, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BALIVA, CARMELA Appoints: BALIVA, RINO MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-1 Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC MORABITO, CATHERINE M Appoints: MARSH, ROBERT D PLANET HOME LENDING LLC Appoints: ESTRELLA HOMES III LLC PLANET HOME LENDING LLC Appoints: LUNA RESIDENTIAL III LLC RINERE, EVELYN Appoints: RINERE, FRANK ...

