Contractor again accused of bilking customers

Contractor again accused of bilking customers

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 1, 2022 0

A Rochester contractor already punished once for bilking customers now faces a lifetime ban from owning or managing any business in the state, according to papers filed by the New York Attorney General's Office in state Supreme Court in Monroe County. Brian Robinson, who also used the name Eric Robinson, accepted money for work never completed, ...

