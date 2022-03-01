Fourth Department – Arbitration: State Farm Insurance Co. v. Calvello

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Waiver – Consenting to pre-arbitration discovery State Farm Insurance Co. v. Calvello CA 21-00494 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: After sustaining an injury in an automobile collision, the respondent insured served on the petitioner a notice of intention to arbitrate the parties’ dispute over supplemental uninsured motorist benefits. ...

