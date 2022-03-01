Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation

Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK March 1, 2022 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has taken the first step toward confirmation in the Senate, answering written questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee as she prepares to meet with senators this week. President Joe Biden was expected to urge her swift confirmation in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, and Jackson ...

