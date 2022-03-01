Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 31 & Feb. 1-2, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 31, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BRAUN AND COMPANY 470 D AUDINO LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - BRAUN, LEO J 470 D AUDINO LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - NAILS BY TEGAN 32 AMSTERDAM ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14610 - - HILLIARD, TEGAN MARIE 32 AMSTERDAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - DOING ...

