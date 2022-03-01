Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 29-31 & Feb. 1-2-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 29, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT EVOLUTION AUTO SALES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT DYNAMITE LIMOUSINE SERVICES INC 5088 W RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES Amount: $62,500.00 LIFELINE AUTO 675 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES Amount: $3,000.00 SHAHARA AUTO SALES 1066 GRAVEL ROAD ...

