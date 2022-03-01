Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 1-2, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 1-2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 1, 2022 LIEN RELEASE DEITZ, PETER Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Liens Filed Recorded February 2, 2022 LIEN RELEASE SIMRELL, ELIZABETH Favor: BILLS CARPET & FURNITURE CENTER 7 GOLDEN BELL COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450

