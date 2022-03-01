Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 31 & Feb. 1-2, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 31 & Feb. 1-2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 31, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELICOVE, ARLENE M Appoints: BELICOVE, DAVID M BELICOVE, DAVID M Appoints: BELICOVE, ARLENE M IMC MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY Appoints: MORELL, JOHN P MCGREGOR-MORROW, AMY Appoints: DRUM, ALEXANDER D MORROW, DOUGLAS H Appoints: DRUM, ALEXANDER D RICHARDSON, PAUL V Appoints: HEFKE, JEFFREY A THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: ...

