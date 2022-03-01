Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Sex offender gets new hearing and appointed attorney

Sex offender gets new hearing and appointed attorney

Lawyer never met with client

By: Bennett Loudon March 1, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a decision to classify a man as a level two sex offender, granted a new hearing on the issue and replaced the man’s assigned counsel. In 2015, defendant Darrell VonRapacki, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to four years in prison and six ...

