Fourth Department – Public nuisance: Aliasgarian v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public nuisance Based on negligence – Actual or constructive notice Aliasgarian v. State of New York CA 20-01626 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action for damages for injuries she sustained when she was struck from behind by a bicycle. She was walking on a sidewalk along ...

