By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

The New York State Judicial Screening Committee is seeking applications for an Interim Justice of the County/Family Court, Seventh Judicial District (Monroe County). Applicants must reside in the county where the vacancy exists, be admitted to practice law in New York State for at least 10 years and be attorneys in good standing. Candidates should submit their ...

