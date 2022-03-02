Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 23, 2022     70  NOT PROVIDED 235 SALT ROAD LLC to WEBSTER TOWN OF Property Address: WOODSVIEW DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12628 Page: 0169 Tax Account: 050.02-1-99 Full Sale Price: $1.00 795 MONROE LLC to HFC ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 795 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12628 Page: 0482 Tax Account: 121.67-3-22.1 Full Sale Price: $1,600,000.00 CHELSEA ...

