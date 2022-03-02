Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 3, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED EADY, TIFFANY D 209 PERSHING DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - GOOLE, JAMIE 17 SHADYWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - KESEL, JOSHUA DANIEL 402 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 - - DONOHUE, HEATHER MICHELLE 1930 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 - - CRADDOCK, ...

