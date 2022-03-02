Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 3-4, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 3, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JACKSON, KENNETH L 60 THURSTON ROAD APT 18, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $13,175.43 MARTINEZ, RUBEN 155 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CITIBANK NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,655.07 OTERO, JESSICA 292 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo