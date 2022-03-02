Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 23, 2022      81 14420 KOZLOWSKI, DONNA E & KOZLOWSKI, GARY A Property Address: 400 BENITA DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $80,000.00 MENDOZA, JACOB P Property Address: 133 GARY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC Amount: $3,626.31 TORREGROSSA, MICHAEL A & TORREGROSSA, MICHAEL A Property Address: 23 ...

