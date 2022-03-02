Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 3-4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 3, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CROMWELL, KATHRYN L Appoints: BRADBURN, WILLIAM G DIMARCO, DAVID P Appoints: DIMARCO, ANTHONY J DIMARCO, DONNA M Appoints: DIMARCO, ANTHONY J KITHCART, RAYMOND W Appoints: DENEARING, CARRIE L KUNKEL, GEORGE E Appoints: FOX, ELLEN K KUNKEL, KATHLEEN Appoints: FOX, ELLEN K US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ...

