Home / News / Conviction reversed over contradictory testimony

Conviction reversed over contradictory testimony

Prosecutor failed to show that 'police acted lawfully'

By: Bennett Loudon March 3, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction because of an illegal search. Defendant Laurence Austin, 35, was convicted in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn in December 2017 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges related to separate incidents in exchange ...

