Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 24, 2022           60  NOT PROVIDED ROHATSCH, NILIA S to 890 CLINTON PROP LLC Property Address: 888-892 S CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12628 Page: 0590 Tax Account: 121.73-2-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 FORTUNE, WILLIAM S to HUEGEL, JOHN et ano Property Address: 90 FAYETTE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12629 ...

