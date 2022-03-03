Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 7-8, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
March 3, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 7, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BACKYARDIGANS DAYCARE 876 RIDGEWAY WAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - KENNEDY, VIRGINIA 176 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DODYS PHONE CARD 50 TRENTO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - GEWORGES, DODY MAAMO 50 TRENTO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ...

