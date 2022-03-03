Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 5-7-8, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 5-7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 5, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMSKI MOVING & STORAGE INC 113 FEASEL DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $20,000.00 AGRICULTURAL SERVICES LLC 25 METHODIST HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS ...

