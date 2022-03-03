Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 7-8, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 7, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED ALLEN, KIMBERLY Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK MECHANICS LIEN DOOLIN, DAVID Favor: FERRA, JAMES Amount: $140,000.00 10 BELFORD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ZIELINSKI, ROSANNE Favor: ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING INC Amount: $17,501.71 5 WILLOWFORD DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Liens Filed Recorded February 8, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED FISHER, ADAM S Favor: CHURCHVILLE GREEN HOMEOWNERS ...

