Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 7, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FREEMAN, ROBERT J Appoints: FREEMAN, PATRICIA A US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded February 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHURCHILL, JOSEPHINE Appoints: MAWHIR, JUSTIN CHURCHILL, PATRICK Appoints: MAWHIR, JUSTIN CONROY, JOSEPH ANTHONY Appoints: CONROY, MICHAEL J CONROY, PAUL MICHAEL Appoints: CONROY, MICHAEL J DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: ...

