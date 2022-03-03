Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY elections to proceed as judge weighs gerrymandering suit

NY elections to proceed as judge weighs gerrymandering suit

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE March 3, 2022 0

New York's 2022 federal and state elections will proceed as a state court weighs the constitutionality of congressional and state Senate district maps passed by the Democratic-led Legislature this year but accused by a group of voters as being biased, a state judge said Thursday. The judge heard arguments in the town of Bath in Steuben ...

