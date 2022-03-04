Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Britt v. Northern Development II

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Snow-plow contract – Constructive notice Britt v. Northern Development II CA 21-00252 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after being injured when she slipped and fell on ice in a parking lot owned by the defendant and managed by a second defendant. ...

