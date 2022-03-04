Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression of evidence: People v. Caballero

Fourth Department – Suppression of evidence: People v. Caballero

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression of evidence Spanish speaker – Defendant’s evading police – Consent People v. Caballero KA 19-00888 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of predatory sexual assault against a child and criminal sexual act. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress his ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo