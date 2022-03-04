Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judicial watchdog agency issues annual report

Complaints increased 29%

By: Bennett Loudon March 4, 2022 0

The number of complaints submitted to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct increased 29% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Commission’s annual report. There were 1,938 new complaints in 2021, up from 1,504 in 2020, according to the report released Wednesday. Last year’s total also was 35 more than the average for the previous ...

