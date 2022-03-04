Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Knab named managing partner at Underberg & Kessler

Knab named managing partner at Underberg & Kessler

By: Bennett Loudon March 4, 2022 0

Thomas F. Knab is the new managing partner at Underberg & Kessler LLP, replacing Anna E. Lynch, who held the post since 2004. “Eighteen years was kind of a long time for a managing partner of a law firm. I enjoyed every single minute of it, but it’s time to bring in some new blood,” said ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo