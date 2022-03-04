Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Mayor Evans seeks input for upcoming city budget

Mayor Evans seeks input for upcoming city budget

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 4, 2022 0

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is asking for community input on the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 budget for the city. In his first year as mayor, city officials say Evans plans to draft a budget that advances his community-first compact to deliver hope and opportunity to residents and build a bridge to prosperity for all city stakeholders. There ...

