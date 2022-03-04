Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded February 25, 2022 59  NOT PROVIDED O BRIEN, LUCILLE et ano to WAHL, RICHARD Property Address: 204 LAURELTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12629 Page: 0145 Tax Account: 107.10-1-44 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 GIARDINA, ANGIE C to DAVID, GARY et ano Property Address: 110 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12629 Page: 0162 Tax Account: 054.01-2-5 Full ...

