Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 8-10, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 8-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 8, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT FAGAN, JONATHAN R Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: MUNEATH, PHETSAMONE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANLOU LLP Amount: RODRIGUEZ, ALEXANDRIA et ano Favor: AUTOVEST, L.L.C. Amount: ROSENBAUM, BRADLEY J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT VINCI, JOSEPH 17 S SHORE DRIVE, MIDDLETOWN NY 10940 Favor: CAPITAL MGMT LLC Attorney: LAW ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo