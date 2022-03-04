Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 10, 2022

March 4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 10, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ESS MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,666.42 HOWARD, LORRAINE D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,188.73 STERN, JEFFREY D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,165.93 TOMANI, MADONNA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $46,405.27 WELCH, JOSEPH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $43,350.88 LIEN RELEASE HECKMAN, CARIN L Favor: CHEAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 142 YORK BAY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 HURN, NANCY Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION ...

