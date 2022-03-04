Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 25, 2022 89 NOT PROVIDED BRIGHTON REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC Property Address: 2180 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $174,920.72 KLEE, CHERI A & KLEE, CHRISTOPHER P Property Address: 1837 JACKSON, PITTSFORD NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $65,804.66 14420 DAVID, GARY & DAVID, HOLLY Property Address: 110 DELAINA ...

