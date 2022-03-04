Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Re-election Opinion 21-128

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Re-election Opinion 21-128

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Re-election Political activity – Window period calculation Opinion 21-128 Background: The inquiring Supreme Court justice presides in a multi-county judicial district. The judge plans to seek re-election in 2022 and asks for guidance on calculating the start of the applicable window period for political activity. Opinion: The Committee noted that the window ...

