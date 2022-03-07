Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 28, 2022              73  14420 JUBY, JACOB L et ano to VON HERTELL, LEENA M Property Address: 79 SOUTH AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12629 Page: 0644 Tax Account: 069.17-1-24 Full Sale Price: $147,500.00 14428 GRACZYK, DONALD to BRACH, JONATHAN A Property Address: 30 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

