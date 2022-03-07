Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 10-11-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 10-11-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 10, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATALAVAGE, THOMAS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

