Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 11-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 11, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CORNHILL COMMONS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: GILES, ANTHONY 351 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MECHANICS LIEN BURNETTE, TERRY Favor: DIPAOLA, JACK Amount: $284.02 195 ROWLEY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Liens Filed Recorded February 14, 2022 LIEN RELEASE OTHMAN, JOHN Favor: UNITED STATES 819 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 LIEN SATISFIED GEORGE, SONJA L Favor: STATEWIDE CONSTRUCTION OF PENFIELD ...

