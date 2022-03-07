Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 28, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 28, 2022 110 NOT PROVIDED 40 JAY SCUTTI BLVD LLC Property Address: 40 JAY SCUTTI BOULEVARD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $2,320,000.00 DOBERSTEIN, GERI Property Address: 854 WASHINGTON AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $3,865.00 FORTUNE VENTURES LLC Property Address: 1647 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $300,000.00 HOUGHTALING, ...

