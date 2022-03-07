Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 11-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 11-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AAMES CAPITAL CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC FANNIE MAE Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING LLC FIGUEROA, JOSTIE JAVIER Appoints: FIGUEROA, MARRY MACAULEY, PAUL D Appoints: COMSTOCK, SUSAN J MAHONEY, DAMON C Appoints: MAHONEY, AMY K NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC NJCC-NYS COMMUNITY RESTORATION FUND LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ...

